Will Joel Embiid Remain Excluded From Team USA’s Starting Five?
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had to defend his decision to keep Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in Team USA’s starting five countless times leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As Embiid enters the international games for the first time in his career, the Sixers’ big man hasn’t found his fit with Team USA just yet. However, one insider claimed that the team viewed Embiid as an X-factor to their success despite the challenges he faced in the exhibition runs.
Kerr’s decision to keep Embiid in the starting five throughout the entire exhibition schedule proved that was the case. And Embiid got the nod to start in USA’s opening matchup at the Olympics against Serbia.
Unfortunately, Embiid’s struggles continued. While Kerr didn’t leave any hints that Embiid could be excluded from the team’s starting five ahead of Wednesday’s second outing against South Sudan, the All-Star center was replaced by Los Angeles Lakers center, Anthony Davis.
Four quarters went by, and Embiid remained on the bench. Somebody had to collect a DNP, and the Sixers center was the unlucky player to do it this time around.
Will that decision stick? According to Washington Post’s Ben Golliver, it’s unlikely.
Kerr told reporters on Wednesday that Embiid will be back in USA’s starting five for their Friday matchup against Puerto Rico. He’ll join LeBron James, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, and Jrue Holiday. According to the head coach, Embiid’s absence was due to Davis being the better match to counter South Sudan’s speed.
While the circumstances aren’t ideal for Embiid, Kerr made it clear that Embiid has handled the decision like a pro, remaining committed to the ultimate goal of winning gold. Missing a game won’t do him any favors, but it seems Embiid will get another chance to bounce back after a rough showing against Serbia over the weekend.
