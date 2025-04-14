All 76ers

Will Pelicans’ Major Move Affect Former Sixers Guard?

The New Orleans Pelicans are changing their front office. What does that mean for Willie Green?

Justin Grasso

Mar 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
With the 2024-2025 NBA season reaching the postseason, it’s time for teams to start making some major changes. On Monday morning, the New Orleans Pelicans started their offseason off by moving on from their Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin.

via @ShamsCharania: The New Orleans Pelicans have fired executive vice president David Griffin, sources tell ESPN. After six seasons, the franchise will have a new head of basketball operations.

With Griffin out of the picture, what does that mean for former Philadelphia 76ers guard, Willie Green, who is the head coach of the Pelicans?

According to Charania, Green “remains in place” as the Pelicans embark on a search for a new front-office leader.

Green just wrapped up his fourth season as the head coach of the Pelicans. During his first year, New Orleans went 36-46, making it to the playoffs and losing 2-4 in the first round. In the following year, the Pelicans notched a winning record of 42-40, but failed to make the postseason.

Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green coaches against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Last year, the Pelicans returned to the playoffs after having their best season under Green’s management, going 49-33. They were swept in the first round of the playoffs, putting a lot of pressure on the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Like the Sixers, the Pelicans were one of the most injured and disappointing teams in the NBA this year. They wrapped up the season with a 21-61 record, which placed them 14th in the Western Conference. The Pelicans are one of the few teams in front of the Sixers with better lottery odds.

Green’s track record as the coach in New Orleans hasn’t been great in the numbers, but the former Sixer seems to be getting another chance while working under a new front-office leader.

The head coach started his playing career in 2003 with the Sixers. He spent seven seasons with the 76ers before having stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Orlando. After a final season with the Orlando Magic, Green went into coaching and picked up an assistant position with the Golden State Warriors. In 2019, Green started coaching with the Phoenix Suns. Since 2021, he’s been running his own team, and is set to head into year five with the Pelicans.

