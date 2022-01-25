Will Seth Curry Play vs. Pelicans on Tuesday?

Skip to main content
Seth Curry's Playing Status vs. Pelicans on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers might've missed a handful of key players over the last couple of weeks, but they could get a reinforcement back in the mix on Tuesday night.

According to the Sixers' recent injury report, the third-year wing Matisse Thybulle has been upgraded to questionable. After leaving the Boston Celtics matchup under two weeks ago due to shoulder soreness, Thybulle underwent an MRI.

As it turns out, Thybulle was battling a shoulder sprain. Therefore, the Sixers kept him off the court for the next five games. He's not guaranteed to make his return on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he has a chance.

Unfortunately, Thybulle is the only injured Sixer in that position. Joined by Thybulle on the injury report is Danny Green, who's been battling a hip injury. Shake Milton, who has a back contusion, and Seth Curry, who suffered an ankle injury recently.

As expected, Milton and Green will continue to miss time on Tuesday night.

What About Curry?

As for Seth Curry, his ankle soreness continues to linger. After being listed as questionable going into last Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry was ruled out as he was considered a game-time decision.

While his setback didn't seem significant enough to keep him off the court for additional time, Curry also missed Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. 

On Tuesday, Curry will miss his third-straight game. As he was ruled out as early as Monday night, clearly Curry's latest setback is more serious than initially thought. 

While the Sixers haven't offered a timeline for his return, indicating the veteran guard is day-by-day, Philly will continue to miss an essential piece of their starting lineup for the time being. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

