Will Sixers Face Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell on Friday Night?

Like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a few names on the injury report ahead of Friday night's game. One of the more notable names happens to be star guard D'Angelo Russell.

The 24-year-old veteran joined the Timberwolves through the trade market in February of last season. Considering the Sixers haven't played the Wolves since last October, Russell never competed against Philly as a member of Minnesota's hoops team.

That could change on Friday night, but right now, Russell's status is in doubt. According to the Timberwolves' injury report, the veteran guard is dealing with a right quad contusion. The last time he appeared on the court was on January 22nd in a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Russell missed the following three games and is in danger of missing his fourth-straight as well. Without Russell, the Sixers' matchup against Minnesota gets considerably easier. As he's averaging 20 points-per-game, while knocking down 40-percent of his three-point shots, Russell's absence could be notable.

And he's not the only member of the Timberwolves on the report. Second-year guard Jarrett Culver is already ruled out as he's dealing with a left ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Juancho Hernangomez and Karl Anthony-Towns are both out due to the NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocol.

The Timberwolves aren't alone with possible notable absences, though. On the Sixers side, veteran center Joel Embiid is also listed as questionable as he's dealing with back tightness. While the Sixers should be able to handle business against a shorthanded 4-13 Timberwolves team without Embiid, they have yet to prove they can win without him. If Embiid doesn't go, Russell's return could make a significant difference in Friday's matchup. Both of their statuses currently remain unknown at the moment, though.

