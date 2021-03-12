Bradley Beal Could Miss Friday Night's Matchup vs. Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers won't have a key player in Friday night's game -- but they might not be the only one. According to the early injury report on Friday, Washington Wizards superstar guard Bradley Beal is questionable with knee soreness.

The 27-year-old All-Star has been rather healthy this season as he's missed just two games throughout the year. Two nights ago, Beal appeared on the court to tip off the second half of the NBA season against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Beal clocked in for just under 35 minutes. During that time, he shot just 6-for-22 from the field, accounting for 21 points in the 15-point loss on the road. Now, he's in danger of missing Friday's game against the Sixers.

Anytime the Wizards don't have their top scorer available, it's a tough blow. In the two games Beal missed this season, Washington couldn't overcome his absence. With the Sixers in town to face the Wizards for a third time season, they could really use the All-Star's offensive contributions as he's played excellently against them in both meetings earlier this year.

During the season's opener back in December, Beal notched 31 points in 35 minutes. Although the Wizards kept the game close, Philly came out on top with a six-point win. Beal had an outstanding performance in the rematch against the Sixers as he put up a career-high of 60 points. Unfortunately for him, his team couldn't come away with the victory and fell short to the 76ers again.

Without Ben Simmons on the floor for the Sixers on Friday night on the road, Beal has a perfect opportunity to have another big night. However, as knee soreness holds him back, Beal's status remains questionable heading into the night.

