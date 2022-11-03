Many NBA teams questioned how well Tyrese Maxey’s game could translate to the NBA. As a 19-year-old with one season under his belt at the University of Kentucky, Maxey went from a projected lottery pick to getting selected in the 20s during the 2020 NBA Draft.

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers’ front office took a chance on Maxey, who had a lot to prove, and the young guard promised they wouldn’t regret the selection. Three seasons later, Maxey continues to prove Morey and Philly’s front office correct.

During his rookie season, Maxey was a reliable reserve. In year two, he became a full-time starter, doubling his production with more playing time. Now, in year three, Maxey is viewed as a future All-Star and earning praise from proven All-Stars around the league.

Following Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, three-time All-Star Bradley Beal acknowledged Maxey’s growth in the game.

“It’s amazing how he’s in year three now, and he’s confident,” said Beal regarding Maxey. “He’s running his team. He’s playing like an All-Star. He’s super talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier.”

After averaging 18 points and draining 42 percent of his threes during his sophomore effort, Maxey’s improved further so far during the 2022-2023 season. In nine games, the young guard has put up 24 points per game while hitting on a career-high of 47 percent of his threes.

Considering Maxey is acknowledged as one of the hardest workers on the Sixers, the team only expects him to get better. And as an outsider looking in, Beal sees Maxey’s current situation as a major plus since he’s learning from certain players and coaches.

“He has a great guy in James (Harden) that he’s learning from,” Beal continued. “Doc (Rivers) and Sam (Cassell) — he has a good group of guys over there that he can really learn and really understand how to play his position the right way and how he can excel. He’s been killing the league. Prayers for his health. He’s special.”

Beal got the best of the Sixers on Wednesday night, as he helped Washington get payback over the Sixers. The star guard accounted for 29 points in the 121-111 victory over Philadelphia.

While Maxey couldn’t lead his squad to victory, the young guard still registered a game-high of 32 points in the loss. The young guard certainly isn’t satisfied with having a good personal game in a team loss, but he earned much more respect from his All-Star opponent on Wednesday.

