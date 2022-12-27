Wizards Injury Report: Deni Avdija Could Miss Game vs. 76ers

The Wizards have listed Deni Avdija as questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

The Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off for the third time this season on Tuesday night. The Sixers, who have been getting healthier, won’t get any reinforcements in the fold on Tuesday as their rising star guard Tyrese Maxey remains out with a foot fracture.

Washington, who’s had its fair share of injuries throughout the year, are getting healthier as well. However, they could miss a key contributor on Tuesday night as the young veteran Deni Avdija is listed as questionable for the matchup.

Per Washington’s injury report, Avdija is currently dealing with lower-back soreness. As a result of his recent setback, the 21-year-old forward has missed the Wizards’ last two games against the Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings.

In the 32 games he appeared in, Avdija started in 29 of 32 matchups. Averaging 26 minutes on the court, the young veteran has put up eight points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and 30 percent from three. Along with scoring, Avdija has averaged six rebounds and three assists.

When the Sixers and the Wizards met twice earlier this season, Avdija appeared in both matchups.

In the first outing, Avdija spent nearly 17 minutes on the court. He attempted just one shot from the field, which was unsuccessful. He finished the seven-point loss as a minus-12.

During the second outing, Avdija was slightly more productive but not really efficient. In 29 minutes, he drained one of his three shots from the field. Avdija also went 3-4 from the free throw line, finishing the game with five points. Defensively, he was productive, with eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Sixers and the Wizards are slated to tip off at 7 PM ET. On Tuesday. Avdija is trending towards being viewed as a game-time decision.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.