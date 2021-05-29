Russell Westbrook Questionable for Game 3 vs. Sixers

The story of Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards was the infamous incident involving a Sixers fan and Russell Westbrook. As Westbrook exited the court on Wednesday night, the Wizards star got frustrated as he felt popcorn getting dumped on his head.

While the popcorn incident stole the spotlight of everything going on Wednesday night, the Wizards still had significant problems they were facing. The reason why Westbrook was leaving the court in the first place was because he injured his ankle.

It might've been a positive sign to see Westbrook walk off the court, but once he went to the visitor's locker room, he never managed to return in Game 2. Following the Wizards' loss to the Sixers, Westbrook spoke to the media, which was a positive sign.

But his ankle was still bothering him. Now, his status for Game 3 on Saturday is in question. According to Washington's injury report, Westbrook is officially questionable for Saturday night's game. Per the Saturday afternoon report, Westbrook is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

"He did not practice today," said Wizards head coach Scott Brooks regarding Russell Westbrook on Friday afternoon. "He got some treatment. That's all I know as of right now. He got treatment yesterday, and I'm sure he's going to do it around the clock like he always does. He always tries to put himself in the best position to play. We'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Judging based on Brooks' comments, Westbrook will more than likely be considered a game-time decision for the Wizards on Saturday night. Considering it's the playoffs, there could be a chance Westbrook pushes through the pain and gets out on the floor, but Washington doesn't seem totally confident in having their starting point guard available for Game 3 just yet.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.