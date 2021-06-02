Westbrook Upgraded to Available for Game 5 vs. Sixers

There's been a trend in the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards. Ever since Game 3, Wizards star veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been listed as questionable leading up to each game. Well, the trend doesn't stop as Game 5 approaches on Wednesday.

Westbrook's injury concerns starting last week during Game 2. While playing against the Sixers in South Philly, Westbrook rolled his ankle in the second half of the matchup. After getting attention from trainers, the star guard slowly walked off the floor with assistance.

But he wouldn't return. After getting ruled out with an ankle injury, the Sixers went on to defeat the Wizards and took a 2-0 lead in the series. A couple of nights later, the two teams met once again, but in Washington, D.C. Leading up to the game, Westbrook didn't practice the day before and was considered a game-time decision.

As expected, the veteran guard powered through the ankle sprain and played in Game 3. Despite collecting 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in 34 minutes, a hobbled Westbrook and the Wizards dropped Game 3.

Heading into Game 4, the situation was the same. Westbrook, who didn't feel too much better, was considered a game-time decision. Again, to no one's surprise, the All-Star was cleared for action and played.

The only difference that time around was that Westbrook's triple-double contributions helped Washington pick up a 122-114 victory, staying alive in the series. As Game 5 approached, Westbrook was once again questionable with a sprained ankle.

However, when the Wizards released their first injury report for the day on Wednesday, the veteran guard was upgraded to available.

