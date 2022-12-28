Wizards Star Bradley Beal Received MRI After Beating 76ers

In the midst of their upset win against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Washington Wizards saw one of their key stars go out early with an apparent hamstring injury.

Bradley Beal appeared on the court for just three minutes in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game. During that time, he attempted just one shot, which was unsuccessful. After going out early, the Wizards made Beal questionable to return.

While the star guard never made it back out onto the floor, the Wizards accomplished their goal of taking down the favored Sixers on Tuesday. Beal was essential to the Sixers’ victory as he scored 19 points on 8-15 shooting while dishing out five assists in nearly 30 minutes of action.

One day after the Wizards took down the Sixers with a 116-111 win, Beal underwent an MRI.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Beal is now considered day-to-day after suffering a setback against the Sixers. While it seems Beal’s MRI didn’t reveal anything too significant that will keep the star out long-term, he is guaranteed to miss the second night of a back-to-back.

Wednesday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic will be the 13th game Beal will miss this season. He could miss a 14th game when the Wizards face the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

With a win over the Sixers on Tuesday, the Wizards picked up their second-straight win. Despite missing Beal for potentially the next two games, the Wizards will look to try and keep the ball rolling to avoid falling further down the Eastern Conference ranks.

