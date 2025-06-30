WNBA Makes Major Announcement for Philadelphia
The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t going to be the only professional basketball team in town for much longer, as the WNBA will make its way to the city.
The league made the announcement official on Monday; Philadelphia will be one of three markets to bring in a new team over the next five years.
“The demand for women’s basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement, per the AP.
“This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball.”
The Sixers’ ownership group, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, will be bringing Philadelphia’s team to the league with hopes of debuting in 2030.
“We tell the city it’s going to open in 2031. We’re hoping for 2030,” Josh Harris told the AP. “So we’re trying to underpromise and overdeliver. But, right now it’s 2031, so that we have a year gap, you know. We’ve got the Xfinity Center, the Wells Fargo, they’ll play there.”
Currently, the Sixers are working on their plans for a new arena, in a joint deal with the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers ownership group. Initially, the Sixers were expected to take their operation downtown, with the 76 Place Arena, and that was a project that attracted the WNBA to the market.
While 76 Place is no longer going to happen, a new arena will be built in South Philly. Soon, it will be home to the Sixers and the Philly-based WNBA franchise.
