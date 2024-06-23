Would Lonzo Ball be a Good Fit for Sixers?
With cap space and draft capital, the Philadelphia 76ers have multiple avenues they can pursue when it comes to upgrading the roster. Following a recent trade in the league, they could have a chance to take a flier on a former lottery pick.
Earlier this week, the Chicago Bulls acquired Josh Giddey from the OKC Thunder in exchange for Alex Caruso. Following this move, many wonder what it could mean for Lonzo Ball's future.
In their breakdown of the trade, the people at The Athletic touched on what the Bulls could do with Ball now that they have Giddey. It was mentioned that a trade or buyout is a likely option for the veteran guard.
It’s impossible to not view Giddey as insurance in case Ball doesn’t return. By bringing in Giddey, the Bulls also might have signaled they’re ready to move on from Ball. A trade or buyout could be likely.
After missing the past two seasons due to injury, any team that acquires Ball will be taking a big gamble. However, at the right price, he is a talent worth rolling the dice on.
Trading for Ball doesn't make sense for the Sixers. If he's bought out and willing take a "prove it" type deal, then Philly could possibly talk themselves into it.
From strictly an on-court standpoint, Ball is the perfect archtype of guard to pair with Tyrese Maxey. He is capable of facilitating the offense, and has grown as an off-ball threat. The duo could both assume playmaking duties while opening up the floor for Joel Embiid. Also, Ball is a versatile defender at the guard position standing at 6-foot-9.
The last time Ball was in action for the Bulls was during the 2022 season. Across 35 games, he averaged 13.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 5.1 APG.
This move only makes sense for the Sixers if Ball is willing to sign a team-friendly deal as he looks to get his career back on track. In the event he's healthy and able to stay on the floor, the former No. 2 pick could raise the ceiling of any team he's on.