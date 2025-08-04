Writer Suggests Shocking Destination for Ex-Sixers Star Ben Simmons
Roughly a month since free agency officially got underway in the NBA, a handful of interesting names still find themselves without a home for next season. Among the most noteworthy is former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. As he continues to survey his options, one writer tossed out a shocking landing spot for the three-time All-Star.
Simmons, who turned 29 a few weeks ago, is coming off a brief stint with the LA Clippers after being bought out by the Brooklyn Nets. Though multiple teams have been connected to him in rumors, he has yet to sign a deal.
Though he isn't the All-NBA-caliber talent he once was, Simmons is still worth taking a flyer on at the right price tag. In 51 games last season, he averaged 5.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 5.6 APG.
NBA writer suggest Indiana Pacers make a run at Ben Simmons
In a recent column for The Ringer, Michael Pina broke down some of the top names remaining on the free-agent market. When discussing Simmons, he cited the Indiana Pacers as a team that should consider signing him. With his pass-heavy approach, he could be a short-term solution while Tyrese Haliburton recovers from the Achilles injury he suffered in the postseason.
I think there’s a perfect NBA team for him, though. One last chance for him to do something on a regular basis in a semi-relevant situation. Why not become the starting point guard for the Indiana Pacers? Throw Simmons the keys, ask him to impersonate Tyrese Haliburton, and just see what happens? This roster was built to accommodate and emphasize a pass-first point guard who races up and down the court. Why not take a flier? It’s a no-lose situation for Indy.
While he isn't a seamless replacement, based on what's left on the open market, it could be worth rolling the dice for Indiana. Simmons might not be the threat he once was, but he still has a high IQ and is a viable playmaker. Placed in an up-tempo setting surrounded by viable scoring and shooting, the Pacers could maximize the positives of his game.
Similar to every team Simmons has been on before, Indiana would also have to adapt to defenses not guarding the former No. 1 pick on the perimeter.
As of now, it remains unclear where Simmons' next stop in the NBA will be. Based on the latest reporting, the New York Knicks appear to be the most interested team. However, the Sacramento Kings are another team that has been linked to him at times.
