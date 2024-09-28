WWE Legend Narrates Joel Embiid Video After Extension With 76ers
While the Philadelphia 76ers have had quite the offseason, securing the arrival of countless new players, including the likes of Paul George, perhaps their biggest move came in mid-September when they agreed to a contract extension with former MVP Joel Embiid.
The extension, which was worth a reported $193 million, will see the Cameroonian superstar stay in the City of Brotherly Love through the 2027-2028 season, with a player option for the 2028-29 campaign.
While the Sixers officially announced the extension earlier on in the month, they released a video on Friday afternoon that paints the picture of Embiid's relationship with the Philadelphia faithful so far.
The video, which was narrated by the WWE's Triple H, highlights the chemistry between the former MVP and the fanbase, who has been behind him since his rookie year, showing a compilation of videos of Embiid in the community, with supers fans like Kevin Hart, as well as fellow Philadelphia athletes like A.J. Brown.
A separate part of the video highlights the more playful side of the superstar, known more popularly as "Troel" showing different tweets or emphatic celebrations from over the years.
The video closes with a soundbite of Embiid, explaining that he has his eyes set on nothing short of bringing a championship home.
"It made it easy to be a part of this special team, but everything is serious," explained Embiid, "the goal is to win a championship, and that's all I care about."
Embiid and the Sixers will start their quest towards the coveted Larry O'Brien trophy on October 23rd where they're set to host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.