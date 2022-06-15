Young Sixers Celebrate Paul Reed's Big Week After Workout Session

Lately, Philadelphia 76ers youngsters have been in the team's Camden-based practice facility working out with team personnel.

Following one of the private sessions this week, cameras caught several young Sixers surprising the soon-to-be third-year forward/center Paul Reed with a cake to celebrate the young big man's birthday.

On Tuesday, Reed turned 23 years old. When he wrapped up a workout and walked into a room at the Sixers’ practice facility along with Philly’s two-way guard Charlie Brown Jr., Reed was surprised by the other two-way guard Myles Powell, the former first-rounder Jaden Springer, former second-round selection Charles Bassey, and the fellow 2020 second-rounder Isaiah Joe, who was holding a birthday cake.

While Tuesday’s celebration was for Reed’s birthday, that wasn’t the only milestone the young veteran celebrated this week. In addition to turning 23, Reed also finished his college courses this year. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to announce he had graduated from college.

As expected, Reed received his degree from De Paul University. The Orlando native played at De Paul for three seasons before declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. Eventually, he became the 58th overall pick for the Sixers.

In year one, Reed starred for Philly’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. After receiving Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in the G League during his rookie season, Reed eventually worked his way up to becoming Joel Embiid’s backup late in his second season and during Philly’s 2022 playoff run.

Now, Reed is looking to earn a steady role in the Sixers’ rotation for year three. Considering how much he improved as the 2021-2022 season progressed, Reed has a good chance of becoming a rotational player for next year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

