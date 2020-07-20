All76ers
Zero NBA Players Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Orlando so far

Justin Grasso

For the last couple of weeks now, 22 teams have been living in the NBA's bubble as the league attempts to restart the season. With the COVID-19 pandemic still in effect, Adam Silver and the NBA's Board of Governors were taking a considerable risk by having hundreds of players flock down to Florida to attempt to save the season.

However, the NBA prepared for months. After finding a way to keep players secluded and obtaining tens of thousands of coronavirus tests, the league decided it was possible to resume the season under strict guidelines safely. While there have been some hiccups last week in terms of players testing some boundaries, the NBA has avoided any potential outbreak so far.

On Monday, July 20, the NBA announced that out of 346 tested players -- none have generated a positive COVID-19 test. The official statement reads as such:

"Of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on July 13, zero have returned confirmed positive tests. In the event a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association."

Back when the NBA suspended action in March, the Philadelphia 76ers had three members of the organization test positive for COVID-19. Since then, players seemed to have steered clear of the virus. 

Before the team left Camden, New Jersey, to go down to the NBA's bubble, Brett Brown revealed none of his players tested positive recently. It seems that remains to be the case as NBA players are staying healthy in their campus environment. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

