Zion Williamson Returns Before 76ers-Pelicans Matchup
Following their extended road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home floor. They'll have a trio of games at The Center this week, including one against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Similar to the Sixers, the Pelicans have had their season derailed due to injury. They've been without a handful of their top performers, with Zion Williamson being among the most notable names. Due to being shorthanded for the majority of the season thus far, New Orleans finds themselves in last place in the Western Conference with a 7-30 record.
The Pelicans have been without Williamson for two months now, but he returned this week. Reports emerged on Monday that the former No. 1 pick is back to playing five-on-five and might be back in the lineup this week.
Williamson was cleared to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. He checked in for 27 minutes, scoring 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists. The Pelicans dropped the matchup with a seven-point loss.
When on the floor, Williamson is one of the NBA's most interesting players. However, consistently being in action is something he's struggled with since being drafted first overall in 2019. The All-Star forward has played in just six games this season, averaging 22.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 5.3 APG in that stretch.
As for the Sixers, they'll look to capitalize on being back on their home court. They put together an impressive run in December, but dealt with some struggles during their West Coast swing.
Getting Williamson back would certainly make the Sixers' upcoming matchup more interesting. That said, they should still be able to take care of business against a struggling Pelicans squad.
