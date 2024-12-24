Nick Nurse Reacts to Sixers Andre Drummond's Near-Ejection vs Spurs
Midway through the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs Monday, Andre Drummond found himself in a rare situation. At one point, it looked like the veteran big man was going to have an early night. However, he'd quickly find himself back in the fold following an overturned call.
Drummond was assessed his first technical foul after a physical entanglement with Victor Wembanyama. Moments later, he was awarded a second when the former No. 1 pick hit the floor again as the ball was getting ready to get inbounded.
Moments later, the officials gathered to review play. Upon watching the replay, they decided that Drummond did not commit a technical foul and he made his return to the floor with a standing ovation from the home crowd.
Following the game, Sixers coach Nick Nurse was asked his thoughts on how things unfolded with Drummond in the second quarter. He felt the entire ordeal was strange overall.
"The whole thing was really strange," Nurse said. "Without looking at the tape to see what was actually going on there, I doubt that he was going down because of such aggressive pushing...Just seemed really strange. All three of the calls seemed really strange to me."
While Drummond was able to return after the rescinded technical, he would still find himself with an unfortunate early exit. The former All-Star did not appear in the second half after being ruled out due to a toe contusion.
Down their two centers, Guerschon Yabusele found himself holding down the frontcourt in the final two quarters. He would go on to have a standout performance, finishing the game with 17 points, four rebounds, and four steals in 32 minutes of action.