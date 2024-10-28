Paul George's Podcast Shouts Out Tyrese Maxey Following 76ers' OT Win
Following a tough loss to the Toronto Raptors Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers quickly hit the road for a second-leg of a back-to-back. They found themselves in an afternoon matchup Sunday, taking on Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.
Still without Joel Embiid and Paul George, the Sixers continued to heavily rely on Tyrese Maxey to be the primary source of offense. The All-Star guard has had his struggles to open the year, but managed to come alive against the Pacers. Following a rocky start, Maxey came alive in the second half en route to finishing with 45 points.
Following this impressive out, numerous people took to social media to comment about Maxey's performance. Among the accounts to shout him out was Paul George's podcast. They praised Maxey for his 45-point barrage and leading the Sixers to their first win of the season.
For the second straight game, the Sixers found themselves in a tight matchup in the final minutes. The win seemed to be in their grasp in regulation, but Tyrese Haliburton managed to spoil that. He managed to get a three-point to go over Kelly Oubre in the final seconds to send things into overtime. Things remained neck-and-neck in the extra period, but the Sixers managed to hang on and walk out with a 118-114 victory.
After Saturday's loss to the Raptors, Maxey admitted that he has to be better at leading the charge for the Sixers with his running mates sidelined. He backed up his talk in a big way with his offensive eruption against the Pacers. Based on how animated he was throughout the game, it seems that this performance h reinvigorated after his shaky start.
Looking ahead, the Sixers enjoy an extended break coming off this back-to-back. They won't be back in action until Wednesday night, when they'll host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.