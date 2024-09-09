Philadelphia 76ers Correct US Open Post About Superstar Forward
Last week, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George made another public appearance this offseason. As the US Open for Tennis took place, George was among many celebrity athletes to take in the action.
The US Open’s official X account shared a photo of George being in the building. However, the Sixers had to correct the caption as major changes were made this offseason.
“The US Open final has been rated PG-13,” wrote the Open account, acknowledging Paul’s nickname, which is a play on his initials and his old jersey number.
Although George started with No. 24 during his stint with the Indiana Pacers, he switched to No. 13 in 2015. When he moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder, George kept the number the same.
The star forward continued wearing 13 on the Los Angeles Clippers. However, a move to Philly has prevented George from keeping it.
As No. 13 is retired for the Sixers, George was left with no choice but to switch it up. For next season and beyond, PG-13 will now be known as PG-8, according to the Sixers’ social media account.
Over the summer, George became one of the NBA’s top free agents. After he declined his player option, which was near the $50 million range in salary for the season, the star forward made it known he was on the hunt for a multi-year deal.
George met with Clippers officials to discuss a potential extension, but the talks resulted in a departure instead. Shortly after George and the Clippers mutually split, he took on a meeting with the 76ers. The nine-time All-Star will debut for a new team for the third time in his career next month.