Philadelphia 76ers Star Practices After Missing Nets Matchup
Heading into the 2025 NBA All-Star break, there was some concern surrounding the health of Tyrese Maxey.
When the Philadelphia 76ers closed out last week’s slate with a matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, Maxey was downgraded and ruled out suddenly due to a knee-related setback.
After the Sixers fell short against the Nets, the head coach, Nick Nurse, wasn’t sure about the timeline of recovery for Maxey. Only time would tell when he would be back on the court.
"I don't know much yet,” Nurse told reporters. “…He got treatment, and they found it in the game where it happened. It was knee-on-knee contact. They still had him as questionable thinking that maybe it did improve. It didn't improve. He's a little sore right now. I don't have anything on where it's going from here yet. More information and MRIs and things like that so this is where we are right now."
Fortunately, the Sixers don’t seem to be dealing with any major concerns regarding Maxey. When the team returned to the court to practice on Tuesday night, the veteran guard was a part of the action.
The Sixers are still dealing with some injuries, but the star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey seems to be healthy enough to play coming out of the break.
All season long, Embiid has been dealing with several setbacks, with his most notable issue being knee swelling and soreness. As for George, his recent ailment is a pinky injury, which has him playing with a splint. Maxey seems to have dodged a concerning setback after missing the action in Brooklyn.
Before his recent absence, Maxey appeared in 15-straight games. During that stretch, he was averaging 31 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.
The Sixers will be back in action on Thursday to take on the Boston Celtics.
