All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Star Practices After Missing Nets Matchup

Tyrese Maxey was back on the court on Tuesday for 76ers practice.

Justin Grasso

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and center Joel Embiid (21) react during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and center Joel Embiid (21) react during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the 2025 NBA All-Star break, there was some concern surrounding the health of Tyrese Maxey.

When the Philadelphia 76ers closed out last week’s slate with a matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, Maxey was downgraded and ruled out suddenly due to a knee-related setback.

After the Sixers fell short against the Nets, the head coach, Nick Nurse, wasn’t sure about the timeline of recovery for Maxey. Only time would tell when he would be back on the court.

"I don't know much yet,” Nurse told reporters. “…He got treatment, and they found it in the game where it happened. It was knee-on-knee contact. They still had him as questionable thinking that maybe it did improve. It didn't improve. He's a little sore right now. I don't have anything on where it's going from here yet. More information and MRIs and things like that so this is where we are right now."

Fortunately, the Sixers don’t seem to be dealing with any major concerns regarding Maxey. When the team returned to the court to practice on Tuesday night, the veteran guard was a part of the action.

The Sixers are still dealing with some injuries, but the star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey seems to be healthy enough to play coming out of the break.

All season long, Embiid has been dealing with several setbacks, with his most notable issue being knee swelling and soreness. As for George, his recent ailment is a pinky injury, which has him playing with a splint. Maxey seems to have dodged a concerning setback after missing the action in Brooklyn.

Before his recent absence, Maxey appeared in 15-straight games. During that stretch, he was averaging 31 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

The Sixers will be back in action on Thursday to take on the Boston Celtics.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA