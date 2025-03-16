Sixers’ Jared McCain Reacts to Duke Basketball’s ACC Victory
Out in Dallas, Texas, for the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks, NBA rookie Jared McCain spent his Saturday night watching his former team win a title.
Duke Basketball took on Louisville on Saturday night for the ACC Championship game. Despite missing the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, Duke took care of business.
With a 73-62 victory over the Cardinals, Duke Basketball was crowned the ACC Champions for the 23rd time in the program’s history. Now, they look ahead to March Madness.
Jared McCain Celebrated the Duke Basketball Victory
“LETSSSS GOOOOOO,” the Sixers guard wrote on Instagram.
It’s no surprise McCain is rooting for his alma mater as they take the journey through March. Just last season, McCain was wrapping up his freshman season with the Blue Devils and earning buzz as a potential lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
McCain wrapped up his NCAA run by averaging 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three in 36 games. While McCain didn’t become a lottery pick, he was just outside of the top selections, landing 16th overall with the Sixers.
Despite being a rookie on a championship-hopeful squad, injuries allowed McCain to get some early minutes with the Sixers. Once he picked up playing time, he never looked back. McCain appeared in 23 games for the Sixers this season. He posted averages of 15 points on 38 percent shooting, along with two rebounds and three assists per game.
Unfortunately, McCain’s rookie season ended prematurely. After suffering a knee injury in December, McCain had to undergo season-ending surgery. He remains in recovery while looking forward to his sophomore season with the Sixers.
More 76ers on SI
Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Rounder
Sixers’ Recent Injury Report Sets NBA Record
Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition
Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George