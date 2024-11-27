Tyrese Maxey Headlines 76ers Starting Five vs Houston Rockets
After suffering a blowout loss against the LA Clippers Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers return to action on their home floor Wedensday night. Next up on the schedule is a meeting with Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets enter this matchup as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. They currently sit in third place, and are 8-2 over their last ten games. Their meeting with the Sixers is the second leg of a back-to-back, as they faced off in an overtime matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Similar to most of this season, the Sixers find themselves without the services of a handful of players. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Kyle Lowry all remain out as they recover from injuries.
With the Sixers dealing with numerous injuries, Nick Nurse will deploy another new starting lineup against the Rockets. They'll be opening with Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond, and Guerschon Yabusele.
Heading into this matchup, one player the Sixers will have to keep an eye on is center Alperen Sengun. He's been on a hot streak as of late, scoring at least 20 points in in three of his last five games. Sengun is also fresh off posting a triple-double (22 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) against the Timberwolves last night.
As for the Sixers, they'll be led by Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. The two guards got the team back in the win column against the Brooklyn Nets last week, and now will try and help Philly avoid a 3-14 start.