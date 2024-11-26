Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Earns Major Honor After 4-0 Week
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 5 of the 2024-25 season, NBA Communications announced Monday. San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes was crowned the Western Conference Player of the Week.
This is the first time Antetokounmpo or any Bucks player has won the award this season. Antetokounmpo won the award twice last season, most recently in Jan. 2024.
Antetokounmpo earned the award after leading the Bucks to four straight wins over the week prior. The win streak began with a one-point win over the Houston Rockets, who are currently 12-6. The Bucks followed this game up with double-digit wins over the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and a six-point win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Over those last three wins, Antetokounmpo has scored over 30 points in each game. He recorded 41 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in the victory against the Bulls, and followed that performance up with a triple-double against the Pacers as he recorded 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. To cap off the week, Antetokounmpo notched 32 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists versus the Hornets.
After a slow 2-8 start to the season, Antetokounmpo has willed his team to win six of their last seven games, and each of their previous four contests. He and Damian Lillard have seen their chemistry improve on the court, which has contributed to their current win streak. The Bucks are now 8-9, and rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with room to keep rising up.
Overall on the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the field. He ranks first in the NBA in scoring, and sixth in both rebounds per game and shooting accuracy from the field.
Antetokounmpo will look to extend his hot streak and the Bucks' win streak when Milwaukee takes on the Miami Heat in a group stage game of the 2024 NBA Cup on Tuesday. The Bucks are currently 2-0 in NBA Cup play, with wins over the Pacers and Toronto Raptors.
More Bucks News:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals If He'll Play For Team Greece in EuroBasket 2025
Bucks Still Being Given High Odds to Win Eastern Conference Despite Slow Start