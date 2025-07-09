Bucks Predicted to Regret $107 Million Free Agent Shocker
The Milwaukee Bucks have made the shocking decision to sign Myles Turner away from the Pacers. They signed him to a four-year deal that is worth almost $109 million.
Turner had spent his entire 10-year career with the Indiana Pacers prior to this move. In order to make it happen, the Bucks had to use the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard.
Now, they will pay Lillard around $22.5 million each year for the next five years. It's a move that isn't popular with a lot of NBA pundits and insiders.
The move might come back to blow up in their face, according to ESPN's Zach Kram. He believes that the move to get rid of Lillard will hamstring the Bucks for years to come.
The move will only work out if Milwaukee wins the title in either of the next two seasons. Next year is going to be their best chance with Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum out with Achilles injuries.
Of course, that's just getting by some teams in the Eastern Conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder will only be better next year now that they are a year older.
Turner is a solid player, but he's not worth the almost $50 million price tag that they paid for him when you include the move to waive Lillard that was necessary to create the cap space to sign Turner.
The Bucks still have to figure out who the starting point guard is going to be. Right now, it's slated to be Kevin Porter Jr., but they have to figure out that spot for the future.
On the bright side, Turner is a major upgrade from Brook Lopez at the center spot. He does everything that Lopez does, except better. He's going to fit well next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
That partnership with Antetokounmpo is going to be the determining factor on whether or not this move works out for them. How they work together is going to be fascinating to watch.
This past season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
