GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks eye bounce-back win against Detroit Pistons

The Bucks hope to be at full strength after a long time.

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-17) battle the Detroit Pistons (12-36) on Monday night as they look to get back to winning ways.

Game preview

Milwaukee is coming off a 114-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it remains unclear whether Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will suit up when the Bucks try to avoid a second straight loss against the Pistons.

Milwaukee leads Detroit in their four-game regular season series so far at 2-0. The Bucks chalked up a close 110-108 win over the Pistons last November 1st. And then they won again in their second meeting in a more convincing fashion, 116-91, on November 3rd.

After the Detroit Pistons game, the Bucks will head home to host the NBA-leading Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, hopefully for an MVP duel between the Greek Freak and the Joker.

Injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knee) are listed probably against the Pistons.

Averaging 31.0 points and 11.9 rebounds a game, Antetokounmpo missed his fifth straight game when the Bucks played the Cavaliers, while Middleton has not seen action in the team’s last 18 games.

Milwaukee has gone 6-5 without Giannis this season, and Khris has only played seven games this season, showing how depleted the Bucks roster has been this season.

Also, Serge Ibaka, who has reportedly requested a trade, is out against the Pistons. It has been reported that Milwaukee has granted Ibaka’s request to find him a new team that will give him a more prominent role.

On the other side, the Pistons, who are on a three-game slide, will be without Isaiah Stewart (shoulder), Buddy Boeheim (toe), Marvin Bagley (hand), and Cade Cunnighmam (leg).

Killian Hayes is questionable due to a left shoulder contusion.