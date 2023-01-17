GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks look to overcome firepower woes against visiting Toronto Raptors

The Bucks may be without Giannis Antetokounmpo once again.

The Milwaukee Bucks (28-16) host the Toronto Raptors (20-24) on Tuesday night, with the two defensive teams, both gunning for back-to-back wins.

Game preview

The Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday night when they outlasted the Indiana Pacers, 132-119, and snapped a two-game slide.

Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31.0 points and 11.9 rebounds a game, missed his third straight game, but Milwaukee still found a way to win despite falling behind by as many as 13.

Milwaukee snatched the win behind a strong fourth-quarter attack that saw them outscore Indiana 39-21. Jrue Holiday did the heavy lifting for the Bucks as he erupted for a season-high 35 points that went along with 11 assists.

Milwaukee trailed at the half, 76-65, before coming alive in the payoff period.

"I think that we slowed them down just enough," Holiday said. "They were running that first half, boy. It was like how Golden State tries to do, how Houston used to do. They ran fast. They run fast, they shoot 3s. They were pretty much getting things in the paint and getting 3s at the same time."

It remains unclear if Antetokounmpo will be available against the Raptors due to left knee soreness.

The Raptors are also coming off an impressive win, as they nipped the New York Knicks in overtime, 123-121, at the Madison Square Square Garden. Fred VanVleet scattered 33 points to lead the Raptors' close win.

The Bucks and the Raptors are meeting for the second time this season. Milwaukee escaped Toronto on its home floor when it pulled off a 104-101 overtime win last January 5 at the Scotiabank.

The two protagonists are among the league's top defensive teams. Milwaukee is only allowing 111.1 points a game—good for sixth in the league, while Toronto is holding its opponents to 111.7 points a game, which ranked ninth in the entire NBA.

Injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a game-time decision. Joe Ingles is listed day-to-day for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) will be out against the Raptors.

Otto Porter Jr. is out for the season due to left-foot surgery on the Raptors' side.