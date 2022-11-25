Gameday preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks were stunned on their home court as they lost 113-118 to the Chicago Bulls the other night. The Bucks had the game in their hands, but the Bulls made a run in the dying minutes to snatch it away.

Milwaukee will now look to get back to winning ways against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is the second time Giannis and Co. are facing the Cavs, as they can take a 2-0 lead in the season series. If Cleveland wins this game, they will go above Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference picture.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Preview

The Bucks were favorites in their last matchup against the Bulls, but they ended up blowing the game. They gave up two wide-open shots in the last 90 seconds and ended up paying for it. On top of that, their miseries were also compounded by two turnovers in the crucial moments.

Despite all this, there were a few positives from the loss to the Bulls. Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be returning to MVP form after a rough stretch of games. In the last two games, Giannis has averaged 36.5 PPG, 9 RPG, and 6.5 APG on 60% shooting from the field. His midrange game has been good, and he looks calm and composed. Even though he has struggled from the free throw line, he has not hesitated to take it to the basket.

Despite the loss, the Bucks looked content with their efforts in their post-game press conference. Mike Budenholzer and Giannis said the team has some minor issues, but they are confident they will fix them.

The Cavs, on the other hand, are coming off a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ever since they lost to the Bucks, the Cavs have gone on a four-game winning streak and will be looking to keep that streak going. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are finally starting to click, and the Bucks need to make a special effort to slow them down. Also, the frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarret Allen is one of the most competent big-man duos to rival Giannis and Brook Lopez.

Injury Report

Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles are out tonight as they continue to recover from their injuries. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday has been listed as probable for the game.

For the Cavs, Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love, Caris LeVert, and Dylan Windler have been ruled out for tonight's game.