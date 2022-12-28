Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to end their losing streak vs. the Chicago Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-11) are finishing their road trip versus a division rival, the Chicago Bulls (14-19), as they are looking to snap their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Game preview

The East Coast road trip against the biggest competitors in their respective conference hasn't been pretty, as Milwaukee lost convincingly in three games against the Cavaliers, Nets, and Celtics. The Bulls will be their final stop before returning home, and a win to soften the slump will be necessary, but far from easy.

The Bulls have been rather disappointing, sitting in the lower part of the Eastern Conference after a break-trough year last season. But instead of taking a step further, the historic franchise has struggled to find any consticteny or establish themselves as a legit playoff team.

On paper, this is a very dangerous and talented team, led by a Big 3 of DeMar Derozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. When these three are clicking the Bulls are hard to stop, but unfortunately for them, that has been the case often.

It looked like this page had turned for Chicago, winning three straight games recently against good teams and looking solid, but an embarrassing home loss to the Houston Rockets last time around showed there is still a lot of work to be done.

Being division rivals and geographical neighbors makes the Bucks and the Bulls a good rivalry, and tonight's game will be an important one for both sides. The Bucks are looking to break their skid and show why there are title contenders, while the Bulls want to start a new win streak with a big victory against one of the best in the NBA.

It seems the Bulls get up for these big games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the crew will have a tough challenge at their hands tonight in Chicago. After all, the Bulls managed to beat the Bucks in their November 24th matchup, earlier in the season, and they will look to repeat that same result tonight.

Injury report

Khris Middleton will miss his 6th consecutive game with knee soreness, while Jrue Holiday is probable to play with a hip contusion.

For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball is still out with a knee issue. Javonte Green (knee) and Derric Jones Jr. (ankle) are also out, while Alex Caruso is questionable due to a shoulder injury and the concussion protocol.