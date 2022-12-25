Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics in a Christmas Day duel

The stage is set for a showdown between the two best teams in the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) visit the Boston Celtics (23-10) on Christmas day for a spectacle between the two best teams in the NBA.

Game preview

The game all basketball fans have been waiting for is here, as the NBA has gifted a Christmas Day game between the two best teams in the entire league record-wise, and the rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Semi-Finals between the Bucks and the Celtics.

Milwaukee has only one less win than Boston and a victory tonight would put them above the C's and make them the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference once again. But achieving that will be easier said than done.

The Celtics have looked amazing to start the season, building on their Finals appearance last year and showing no slowing down due to the Ime Udoka suspension. Jayson Tatum has elevated to superstar status, averaging 30.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, and 4.1 apg to put himself into the MVP conversation.

But it's not all about Tatum, as Jaylen Brown (26.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg) has been an All-Star lock and the perfect #2 guy. Aside from the two young wings, the arrays of role players like Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and many more have all contributed on both ends of the floor and made the Celtics a juggernaut.

But to be fair, they have been slipping up lately, losing 5 of their 7 last games and showing they are not unbeatable. But in a long 82-game season that is normal to occur for any team, even the best ones. But against Milwaukee, Boston will definitely be on their A-game and try to show they deserve the #1 seed and record in the entire NBA.

The battle between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum will be a must-watch MVP duel, but it's not the only matchup that will be interesting to see. From scrappy point guards like Jrue Holiday and Marcus Smart to veteran big guys that present an inside-outside threat like Brook Lopez and Al Horford battling it out, this game has it all. Worthy of a prime time 5:00 PM ET slot on Christmas Day.

Injury report

Khris Middleton is doubtful to play tonight, as he will most likely miss his 5th straight game.

For the Celtics, Marcus Smart is questionable, but the point guard will most likely play.