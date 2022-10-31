Gameday preview and injury report: Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will continue their home stand by hosting the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum for their sixth game of the 2022-23 season. While the Bucks are currently the only unbeaten team in the league, the Pistons have gotten off to a 2-5 start to their campaign.

Preview

The Pistons are coming off a strong display against the Golden State Warriors, snapping a five-game losing streak. All the Pistons’ starters scored in double-digits, with Saddiq Bey leading the group with 28 points on a 52.9% shooting night. The Warriors got a combined 62 points from Jordan Poole and Steph Curry, but a poor shooting percentage from beyond the arc cost them the game. It will be interesting to see if the Pistons’ momentum will help them cause an upset against the Bucks.

On the other hand, the Bucks are coming off a statement victory against the Atlanta Hawks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both recorded 34-point double-doubles, with Brook Lopez chipping in 21 points. Trae Young led the Hawks’ scoring with 42 points, but a late offensive surge from Giannis made it difficult for them to gain a lead.

Injury Report

The Pistons will play without the services of Marvin Bagley III, who is expected to miss the first 3-4 weeks with a knee injury. Alec Burks is also listed as out, recovering from a foot injury.

Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton will be unavailable for the Pistons match-up, with no return date for the duo. Joe Ingles is yet to play a game for the Bucks and is expected to return sometime around January.