Grayson Allen not on the injured list heading to a rematch versus Detroit Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks wingman Grayson Allen has escaped the injury bug and is set to play against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The Duke product couldn't finish their previous game as he suffered a knee bruise after banging knees with Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. The 27-year-old has been a key cog for the Bucks this season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists to help Milwaukee win six straight to start the season. He'll look to continue his strong play against a Pistons team he's had success against.

Crisis averted

There was growing fear in Milwaukee after Grayson Allen went down with a knee bruise in the Bucks' previous game against the Detroit Pistons. The supposed injury happened in the third quarter on this sequence:

However, the young wingman has avoided any serious injury, as the medical team deemed it nothing more than a left knee contusion. In fact, Allen did not undergo any imaging exam and is not on the injured list heading to their game against the Pistons on Wednesday. This is excellent news for a Bucks team that has started the season with six straight wins.

Looking to continue his strong play

This is excellent news for the Bucks, who have relied heavily on Allen's contributions this season. While he started cold, shooting 4-of-19 in his first two games, he's been a critical piece for Milwaukee, providing much-needed scoring and playmaking in the absence of All-Star wingman Khris Middleton. Also, Allen has been a crucial cog in the Bucks' defense, often matched up against the opposition's best wing player.

With Allen back in the fold, the Bucks will look to continue winning as they take on the Pistons on Wednesday. It will be a tough matchup, but with Allen healthy and playing well, the Bucks have a good chance of coming out victorious.