Injury update: Khris Middleton's status for the Chicago Bulls game revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Chicago tonight to take on the Bulls, but they will be without their 3x All-Star Khris Middleton, who is set to miss another game due to knee soreness. Jrue Holiday is also on the injury report with a hip contusion, but the point guard is probable to play.

Underwhelming return

The 6'7'' forward has been ruled out for his sixth straight game tonight due to knee soreness, and it seems his comeback hasn't gone as smoothly as the Bucks wanted it. After returning earlier this month from wrist surgery in the offseason, the 3x All-Star only played in 7 games and showed he is far from 100%.

Even though it's a small sample size, Middleton is averaging 11.1 ppg, 4.4 apg, and 2.2 rpg on 32.5% from the floor and 26.8% from deep. Considering he missed last year's playoff battle with the Celtics and the start of this season, it is normal that Khris is a bit rusty.

Middleton had a couple of small flashes, proving he is very valuable for his team due to his sheer shot-creating and distributing ability even though his shots weren't going down consistently. But without him on the floor, Milwaukee just loses that one extra dimension despite holding their own.

Playing it safe

Bucks fans are obviously worried, as this knee issue derailed their last title run and ended Middleton's season mid-playoffs. But it could just be Milwaukee playing it extra safe and trying to slowly get Khris to 100% before the Playoffs arrive.

This is a deep squad, and when you have an MVP candidate like Giannis Antetokounmpo on your team, you can afford to sit out All-Stars here and there. Mike Budenholzer would love to have his squad at full strength without a doubt, especially if they want to overtake the #1 seed from the Boston Celtics.

But if they want to do that and go far in the playoffs, they will need a healthy and ready Khris Middleton there to help out Giannis, Jrue, and Brook Lopez. After all, it's just not the same team without him, which was proven in last year's postseason.