Khris Middleton to remain sidelined for the game against Cleveland Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to stay on the side of caution with Khris Middleton's knee, as he will remain sidelined for the team's Wednesday matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton was forced to miss the Bucks' previous two games, including their recent victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, due to ongoing soreness in his knee.

Day-to-day status

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer stated that Middleton's absence is not caused by any serious injury and that his status will be monitored day-to-day. The team remains cautious with the 10-year pro given his recent injury history, which includes a knee injury in April that caused him to miss the Bucks' playoff run. Middleton also recently returned from wrist surgery performed in the offseason.

The team is hopeful Middleton can return at some point on this road trip. After the Cleveland duel, the Bucks have tough matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, the Boston Celtics, and a tiff against the Chicago Bulls.

Slate of guards

Milwaukee has a cadre of guards and wingmen ready to fill the void left by Middleton's absence. In the win against New Orleans, rookie two guard MarJon Beauchamp made his seventh start of the season and produced six points and a steal.

More responsibility will also be placed on the shoulders of the team's stars, namely Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez. The team will also rely on the 3-point shooting of Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen, who can help space the floor for their inside offense.

Veterans Jevon Carter, George Hill, and Wesley Matthews can also provide quality minutes off the bench. Regardless, the Bucks will miss Middleton's all-around presence, as he is one of their top scorers. They will look to make do with what they have until his eventual return.