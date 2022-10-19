Skip to main content
The key things to look at in the Milwaukee Bucks season opener versus the  Philadelphia 76ers

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports



The Bucks are starting their 2023 season in Philly!

The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to start their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. While it's the Bucks' first game of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a well-fought 117-126 loss against the Boston Celtics – on opening night.

Key Match-up: James Harden vs. Jrue Holiday

James Harden was exceptional for the 76ers at the TD Garden, recording a near triple-double in 37 minutes. He tallied 35 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, showing flashes of his old self. He shot an efficient 64.3% from the field and 55.6% from deep, posing problems for the Celtics' defense. Given his outburst, it will be important for the Bucks to have the plan to limit his scoring.

Although Harden often demands double-team attention, Jrue Holiday will predominantly be his one-on-one match-up. Holiday is usually a good shutdown defender, and his efficiency will significantly limit the 76ers' offense.

Apart from contributions on the defensive end, Jrue will be expected to get the offense going and pitch in with some scoring.

What do the Bucks need to focus on?

The Bucks have a good offensive system with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the centerpiece, and getting him going early will be crucial. The 76ers make and attempt a lot of three-pointers, which could turn into an area of concern if not limited. Additionally, the Bucks need to find a way to be efficient from beyond the arc, and good spacing will be key to achieving that.

Joel Embiid got into many high pick-and-roll situations against the Celtics, which helped the team create easy offense. The Bucks need to watch out for that and be able to call the right switches consistently. Brook Lopez and Giannis will be challenged to the max versus one of the best big men in the game.

It will be interesting to see which East powerhouse comes out on top.

