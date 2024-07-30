Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk Went Viral In Greece-Spain Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently playing for Greece in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Tuesday morning, Greece faced off against Spain.
They lost by a score of 84-77 to fall to 0-2 in their first two games of the tournament.
Spain was led by Memphis Grizzlies player Santi Aldama, who finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 6/14 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Despite the loss, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big game.
He finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 12/17 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 34 mintues of playing time.
The two-time MVP also had a huge dunk that got a lot of attention on social media.
Via NBC Sports: "Giannis Antetokounmpo added another MONSTER poster to his collection. 😤 #ParisOlympics"
Greece will play their next game on August 2 when they face off against Josh Giddey and Australia.
Antetokounmpo wrote on X following the loss: "Friday, we go again 💪🏾🧿 #Paris2024"
Antetokounmpo is coming off another stellar season for the Bucks.
He finished the year with outstanding averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
That said, Antetokounmpo was injured during the playoffs, and they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round.