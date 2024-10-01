Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Instagram Post After Bucks Media Day
On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks held media day to open up their 2024-25 NBA season.
They are one of the most notable teams in the NBA but are coming off a disappointing season.
All eyes will be on the duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to see how they respond after last year's struggles.
At 29, Antetokounmpo is already going into his 12th NBA season.
After the day concluded, he made a post to Instagram that had over 150,000 likes and 5,000 comments in three hours.
Antetokounmpo captioned his post: "Year 12! Let’s get it! 🙏🏽🔥"
Many fans reacted to his viral post.
@tyson_barnone54: "MVP this season I’m calling it now"
@roberto_65180: "How is it year 12 nro"
@giannisbiggeststepper: "12 years of one the greatest journey ever happy to be apart of it"
@nto.george12_: "PLEASE STAY HEALTHY 🙏🙏🙏🙏"
Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has spent his entire career playing for the Bucks.
He finished last season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field in 73 games.
However, Antetokounmpo missed the 2024 NBA playoffs due to injury (they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round).
The Bucks will begin the preseason on October 6 when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
After four preseason games, they will open up the regular season on October 23 with a matchup against Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers (on the road).