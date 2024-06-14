Key Milwaukee Bucks Player Will Be A Free Agent
Patrick Beverley is coming off a year where he played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
He signed with the 76ers as a free agent last summer, and then they traded him to Milwaukee in February.
The veteran point guard finished the regular season with averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games.
This summer, Beverley will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Considering he is a valuable backup guard, he could have several teams with interest around the NBA.
In addition, it would be no surprise to see the Bucks try to bring him back.
In addition to the Bucks and 76ers, Beverley has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls over 12 seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 666 regular season games.
While Beverley has never won an NBA Championship, he has been to the playoffs nine times (71 games and 60 starts).
As for the Bucks, they are coming off a year where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They dealt with injuries and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs (in six games).