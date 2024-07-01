Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign 9-Year NBA Veteran
Delon Wright is coming off a year where he played for the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards.
The former Utah star finished the season with averages of 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 47 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Wright will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN."
Wright was the 20th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has played nine seasons in the league for the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies (in addition to Miami and Washington).
His career averages are 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 508 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 41 NBA playoff games (one start).
Wright is an excellent addition to the Bucks, who have a veteran roster that is built to compete for a title.
The Bucks are coming off a year where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they lost to Pascal Siakam the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
The team dealt with injuries to All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo during the series.