Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Will Lose Key Player
Malik Beasley has been one of the best role players in the NBA for several years.
The former Florida State star is coming off his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks where he averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
This summer, Beasley will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Recently, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that Beasley is not expected to return to Milwaukee.
Haynes: "Malik essentially has played his last game for the Milwaukee Bucks."
Beasley will likely have a lot of interest on the free agent market because of his elite three-point shooting.
In addition to the Bucks, he has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers over eight seasons.
His career averages are 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 496 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 37 NBA playoff games (two starts).
As for the Bucks, they finished the 2023-24 season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they lost to Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
During the series, the team dealt with injuries to All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.