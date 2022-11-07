3 biggest takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' undefeated start to the season

The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season off perfectly, as they remain the only undefeated team in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the crew have been spectacular so far. The Bucks have sent out a statement to the league, and they are the favorites to win it all.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Bucks' 9-0 start.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the league

Giannis may be humble off the floor, but on the floor, there is no doubt that the Greek Freak is the best player on the planet. Nine games into the season, no team has had an answer for Giannis, as he is averaging 32.6 PPG, 12.9 RPG, and 5.8 APG in just 33 MPG.

The 2xMVP has been dominant, and he has been carrying the Bucks on his back. His shooting has also improved, averaging 27.6% from three-point range. As of now, Antetokounmpo is unquestionably the favorite to win the NBA MVP award.

The Bucks have the best defense in the league

The Bucks have the best defensive team in the league. Their two stars, Giannis and Jrue Holiday, are among the best defenders in the Association. With Giannis' athleticism and wingspan, he can guard multiple positions.

Along with that, the Bucks are very well-coached, and they have players who get after it on the defensive end. Their versatility allows them to pressure players and force them to commit turnovers.

Brook and Jrue have stepped up

With Khris Middleton missing the start of the season, many expected the Bucks to struggle at the start. But that hasn't happened as Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday have stepped up in his absence.

Lopez seems to be rejuvenated this year on both sides of the floor. He is among the league leaders in blocks, and his three-point shooting has improved massively.

Holiday has had a great start to the season, and he is averaging over 20 PPG. His on-ball defense has been excellent as always, maintaining the reputation as one of the best defensive guards in the NBA. To add to that, Jrue allows Giannis to take a breather on the offensive end as well.

The Bucks have had a great start to the season, and they will be eager to get Middleton back. They are the team to beat, and they have not even reached their peak. The league needs to step up, or this will be the Bucks title to lose.