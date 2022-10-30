Skip to main content
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday put up 34-point double-doubles to help the Bucks stay unbeaten

The Milwaukee Bucks remain the only unbeaten team in the league after a 123-115 home win against the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young put on a show for the Hawks with a 42-point performance, but the Bucks withstood his scoring effort for their fifth win of the season.

Holiday had an impactful night

Jrue Holiday played with a chip on his shoulder, trying to send a message to his brothers on the Hawks. He logged a double-double with 34 points and 12 assists while contributing on the defensive end with four steals and a block.

“We really just stayed confident,” Holiday said. “I don't think we felt any type of pressure. We kind of knew what we had to do. Down the stretch, we did a great job."

Giannis’ late offensive surge

Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled on offense in the first half, scoring only four points. However, he kept his energy high and tried contributing in other areas. Things slowly shifted in the second half as he started attacking the rim more. He dropped 13 points in the third quarter and 17 points in the fourth, taking his total to 34 points in 32 minutes.

Antetokounmpo was efficient on the boards, grabbing 17 rebounds – including five on the offensive glass. So far, he’s recorded a double-double in all five games of the season, taking his averages to an impressive 34.4 points and 14 rebounds. 

Lopez was hot from deep

As Giannis fought an offensive drought in the first half, quite a few of his teammates stepped up. Brook Lopez was one of them, shooting an efficient 62.5% from beyond the arc (5-8).

Lopez also brought his usual intensity on the defensive end, racking up two blocks and a steal. He finished the game with 21 points and six rebounds, coming up with a crucial contribution.

