3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks got back to winning ways with a hard-fought 98-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Milwaukee snapped their two-game losing streak, looking stylish in their new City Edition jerseys on the matching court. Brook Lopez had his best game of the season as he went light out from three-point range. The Bucks were trailing for most of the first half, but they did not look back once they took the lead.

Brook Lopez shows why he is one of the best shooting big men in the league

Lopez seems to have reinvented himself this season at 34 years old, anchoring the Bucks' defense, leading the league in blocks per game (2.5). On the other end of the floor, Lopez has been lights out, being the perfect two-way stretch five for this team. Against the Cavs, Lopez was a monster.

The center was the driving force for the Bucks in the first half. By the half, Lopez had 18 points and four three-pointers. He kept the Bucks in the game and allowed his teammates to get into a rhythm.

And once his teammates joined the party, the Bucks were able to build a massive lead. Lopez finished with 29 points on 10-13 shooting and 7-9 from three-point range. If Lopez continues to shine like this, he may even be in consideration for the All-Star team.

Giannis had a quiet night

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked rusty again as he finished with 16 points on 6-18 from the field and 4-11 from the free throw line. Despite Giannis struggling to create and knock down his shots, he was still an integral part of the win -- the Bucks' superstar added 12 rebounds and 8 assists to help his team beat the Cavs.

It shows the greatness of the Greek Freak that he can get his teammates going, even when he is struggling himself. Giannis will be looking to redeem himself as the Bucks now take on the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid.

Good shooting night

The Bucks have struggled with three-point shooting, and it showed in the last few games. But against the Cavs, the Bucks were lights out, to say the least, as they shot over 40% (16-39) from distance.

Jordan Nwora has a season-high 21 points, as he finally broke out of his slump and delivered, being the key figure next to Brook Lopez as they knocked down 12 three-pointers between the two. When the Bucks get hot shooting and production from their role players, they are impossible to beat, even with stars like Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton on the sidelines.