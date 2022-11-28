Skip to main content
3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Dallas Mavericks

© Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks managed to beat the Mavericks in their last game of the home stand.

The Milwaukee Bucks finished their four-game home stand with a 124-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. This game was touted as the clash of the MVP candidates between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Greek Freak came out on top. With this defeat, the Mavs fell below .500 for the first time this season, while Milwaukee moves to 14-5 and further strengthens their hold on to the second seed in the East. Here are the three key takeaways from the Bucks' win over the Mavs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Luka Doncic

The two European stars have been on a tear this season, as they are two of the leading candidates for the MVP award. But it was Giannis who got the better of Luka in this clash. The Greek Freak continued his impressive run, finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. He was his usual dominant self, taking it strong to the basket and kicking it out to shooters.

Luka also made his mark as he finished with 27 points and 12 assists. But the Bucks were able to force Luka into mistakes (6 turnovers), and they limited his overall impact on the game. And that was crucial to secure the big win. The two superstars hugged it out after the game, but it was Giannis who able to secure the bragging rights this time around.

Grayson Allen had the perfect first half

Grayson Allen has had a pretty solid season so far, but against the Mavs, he was on a different level. He finished with 25 points and 5 assists, as he was lights out from the deep.

He went perfect in the first half, hitting seven straight three-pointers and helping the Bucks maintain their lead. Allen tied the record for the most three-pointers in a half without a miss in the last 25 seasons. His teammates kept feeding him the ball, and Allen kept knocking them down, playing a huge part in the win.

Bucks continue to remain hot from distance

The Bucks have been great from three-point range over the last couple of games, and that trend continued last night versus Dallas. One of their early season concerns has been their three-point percentage, especially with the Bucks being one of the teams that take the most threes per game.

They had no such problems against the Mavs, as they went 17-37 from the three-point range. The Mavs also didn't help themselves as they kept giving the Bucks wide-open shots. And they ended up paying for it. If the Bucks continue this trend, they will become near unstoppable. 

