Skip to main content
3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Houston Rockets

© Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Houston Rockets

Two double-doubles: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday; to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their second win of the season

The Milwaukee Bucks registered their second win of the season, beating the Houston Rockets 125-105 at Fiserv Forum. They came out strong right from tip-off, putting on a show during their first home game of the season. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Holiday sets the tone early

Jrue Holiday was behind the Bucks' fast start to the game, as he made three buckets in their 13-0 run. Holiday missed just one shot throughout the first quarter, going five for six. His surge helped the Bucks outscore the Rockets 41-23 in the first period.

Holiday also made defensive contributions, registering two blocks in the first quarter. His energy helped get everyone going. Holiday finished the game with a double-double of 19 points and 10 assists, along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Greek freak dominates

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharper than ever, as the Rockets' defense had no answers for him. He recorded a double-double with 44 points and 12 rebounds, along with three dimes in just 27 minutes.

Antetokounmpo faced some free-throw trouble, missing five of them – but covered up that deficit by shooting a couple of three-pointers. More importantly, he shot 81% from the field – converting 17 of his 21 field goals for the Bucks' second win of the season.

Efficient scoring for the Bucks

Apart from Giannis' domination in the paint, most of the Bucks' looks were open shots, created by a strong offensive system. As a team, they shot 56% from the field and 51% from beyond the arc.

If the Bucks continue producing at a high rate like the Rockets matchup, they will become a tough opponent in the league. Winning in such a fashion is a good boost for their upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets.

In This Article (3)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Michael Jordan, a part-owner of the Charlotte Bobcats, watching a scrimmage in 2007
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

How Michael Jordan nearly became the Milwaukee Bucks owner in 2003

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Milwaukee Bucks Off The Court

Brook Lopez on how he proposed to his long-time girlfriend over the summer

By Matthew Dugandzic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11)
Milwaukee Bucks News

Brook Lopez shares how he and the Milwaukee Bucks managed to stop Joel Embiid

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looses control of the ball while driving against Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“The clock is kind of ticking on this team!” - Zach Lowe gets real on the Milwaukee Bucks championship window

By Matthew Dugandzic
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21)
Milwaukee Bucks News

3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Philadelphia 76ers

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) reacts with center Bobby Portis (9) after scoring
Milwaukee Bucks News

The key role players for the Milwaukee Bucks to get off to a good start

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) goes to the basket against the Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks News

Could Sandro Mamukelashvili get his chance this year?

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives for the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0)
Milwaukee Bucks News

JJ Redick picks the Boston Celtics over Milwaukee Bucks as favorites in the East

By Matthew Dugandzic