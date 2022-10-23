3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Houston Rockets

The Milwaukee Bucks registered their second win of the season, beating the Houston Rockets 125-105 at Fiserv Forum. They came out strong right from tip-off, putting on a show during their first home game of the season. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Holiday sets the tone early

Jrue Holiday was behind the Bucks' fast start to the game, as he made three buckets in their 13-0 run. Holiday missed just one shot throughout the first quarter, going five for six. His surge helped the Bucks outscore the Rockets 41-23 in the first period.

Holiday also made defensive contributions, registering two blocks in the first quarter. His energy helped get everyone going. Holiday finished the game with a double-double of 19 points and 10 assists, along with five rebounds and three blocks.

The Greek freak dominates

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharper than ever, as the Rockets' defense had no answers for him. He recorded a double-double with 44 points and 12 rebounds, along with three dimes in just 27 minutes.

Antetokounmpo faced some free-throw trouble, missing five of them – but covered up that deficit by shooting a couple of three-pointers. More importantly, he shot 81% from the field – converting 17 of his 21 field goals for the Bucks' second win of the season.

Efficient scoring for the Bucks

Apart from Giannis' domination in the paint, most of the Bucks' looks were open shots, created by a strong offensive system. As a team, they shot 56% from the field and 51% from beyond the arc.

If the Bucks continue producing at a high rate like the Rockets matchup, they will become a tough opponent in the league. Winning in such a fashion is a good boost for their upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets.