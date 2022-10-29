Skip to main content
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks win over the New York Knicks

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are sitting on a four-game winning streak after beating the Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their unbeaten run to four games after beating the New York Knicks 119-108 at home. The Bucks got contributions from multiple players, with the entire starting lineup scoring in double-digits.

Giannis was having fun

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a pivotal contribution again, leading the team’s offense. He recorded a near triple-double with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists in 38 minutes. Antetokounmpo played with his usual flair, attacking the rim with a bully ball style of play.

On the defensive end, Giannis added a lot of pressure on shots and recorded one steal and one block. He set the tone for Milwaukee and got the rest of his teammates going.

Lopez & Allen chipped in with solid contributions

Brook Lopez was a dominating presence in the paint for the Bucks, as he made it difficult for the Knicks to get going. Lopez recorded one steal and three blocks on the defensive end, with those stops coming in crucial moments. Lopez was not as efficient shooting the ball but managed to log a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Grayson Allen was another effective contributor from the starting five. He shot an efficient 60% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc – he dropped 17 points on 10 field goal attempts. Allen looked bouncy and got his buckets in rhythm, which was a good sign for the team’s offensive system.

Bobby Portis leads bench production again

Bobby Portis is all heart when he steps on the court and the game against the Knicks was no different. He finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive glass.

Portis has gotten off to an amazing start for the Bucks during the 2022-23 season. He brings in exactly what is expected from a second-unit player, and his effort will go a long way in assisting the team on their hunt for another NBA championship.

