3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Philadelphia 76ers

Defense was the point of emphasis as the Milwaukee Bucks opened their season with a win on the road

The Milwaukee Bucks started their season with a narrow 90-88 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the 76ers posing a threat in the fourth, the Bucks held on to take a win on the road. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Defensive intensity was on point

The defense has always been a big part of the Bucks’ system during Mike Budenholzer’s reign. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team did a good job contesting shots and making it hard for the 76ers to get going. The 76ers scored 126 points in their season opener against the Boston Celtics, but the Bucks held them down to just 88 points – with Brook Lopez playing a major role.

“Great team win. I think guys played together for 48 minutes, they only scored 88 points - our defense was phenomenal,” Giannis said in the post-game interview. “Brook was everywhere, making it tough for Joel, just crowded the paint for everybody - they had to make tough floaters.”

Jrue Holiday was having a long night trying to stop James Harden, who was the only Sixer up to his game, but the big men behind the defensive guard stepped up and secured the win.

Giannis’ all-around contribution

Antetokounmpo was all over the floor, doing whatever the team needed him to do. He tallied a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and three blocks. Although Joel Embiid wasn’t his primary match-up, Giannis chipped in with some valuable stops on the big man.

The intensity Giannis displayed will be pivotal for the Bucks as we advance. His teammates are motivated when he’s doing all the little things right, and their contribution also soars.

Grayson Allen taking charge in the fourth

The absence of Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton has opened the floor for someone to take charge early in the season. In their season opener, Grayson Allen proved to be that guy for the Bucks. He recorded 12 points, three rebounds, and four assists while also being a force on the defensive end.

More importantly, Allen came alive in the fourth quarter – making some crucial plays. He did not wait for the game to come to him but went out with an aggressive attitude – and even dished out a crucial dime that gave the Bucks a cushion in the final moments. Budenholzer will expect performances like these from him on a nightly basis.

