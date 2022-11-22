3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee' Bucks' win over the Portland Trail Blazers

The Milwaukee Bucks got back to winning ways with a huge 111-119 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bucks came off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and they wanted to get back on track as soon as possible. They did it in style as Milwaukee took over in the second half and sealed the deal. Giannis had a monster game, and Jrue made vital contributions as the Bucks were able to secure their 12th win of the season.

Giannis is back to MVP form

Ever since he came back from his injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo has appeared to be a little rusty. He started off the season as the favorite for the MVP award, but the last few games have been kind of rough. His last game against Philadelphia was a massive disappointment, and Giannis came into the game with the purpose of avenging himself.

The 'Greek Freak' finished with 37 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on 16-24 shooting from the field. He had struggled with his midrange game all season long, but that wasn't the case this time out. The only concern is Giannis struggled at the free throw line again as he went 5-12 from the charity stripe.

Holiday had a solid game

Jrue Holiday came back from his injury last game, but he appeared to be a little rusty, even coming off the bench in limited minutes. The former All-Star had twisted his ankle, as he had to sit out a few games. Jure has had a good start to the season, and against the Blazers, he was back to his old self.

Holiday finished with 17 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds as he went 7-14 from the field. His three-point shot was a little off, but the other parts of his game were clicking, most notably on the defensive side of the floor where Jrue was a pest, notching 3 steals. The Bucks had missed Holiday, and they will be glad to see him getting back to form.

The Bucks notched up 31 assists

Over the last few games, the Bucks' offense had become stagnant with their stars out of the lineup -- there was no ball movement, and they struggled to create quality looks. However, that wasn't the case against the Blazers.

The Bucks notched up 31 assists on 47 made field goals, and they kept the Blazers' defense on their toes. This was a season-high for the team when it comes to dimes, as they passed up good shots to generate great ones, and it paid dividends. If they continue this habit in the next few games, the Bucks' offense will only get better.