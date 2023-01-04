3 takeaways from Giannis Antetokounmpo's historic performance in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Washington Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night as he notched a career-high 55 points in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards. The victory was a much-needed one for Milwaukee, which floundered into the new year with five losses in their last six outings. Here are three takeaways from Antetokounmpo's historic performance.

Giannis is a one-man wrecking crew

Antetokounmpo was just an unstoppable force that the Wizards simply couldn't contain. He shot an efficient 20-for-33 from the field and was a near-perfect 15-for-16 from the free throw line. He also added 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals for good measure. His performance was not just about sheer volume, though; Giannis was able to pick apart Washington's defense in multiple ways, which is a testament to his all-around game.

The double-nickel game was Antetokounmpo's fourth 50-plus game of his career and topped his previous career-high of 52, which he set on March 17, 2019, against the Philadelphia 76ers. This latest feat bumps up Antetokounmpo's scoring average to 39.7 points over his last seven outings.

Jrue Holiday also returns

Point guard Jrue Holiday was also back in action after missing the last three games. However, the All-Star guard was far from his usual self, as he came off the bench to play just 19 minutes, tallying six points and a rebound while committing three turnovers. Still, having Holiday out there was a boost for Milwaukee, and they need him to find his rhythm in upcoming games if they are to make any sort of title push this season.

Bradley Beal exits with a hamstring injury

Back in action after a multiple-game absence, Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal had a solid first half with eight points and four assists. However, his 13-minute stint was all she wrote for the Florida product, as he did not return for the second half due to hamstring soreness.

The Bucks won't have much rest as they head to Toronto to play the Raptors already tonight.