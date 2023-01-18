3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ convincing win versus the Toronto Raptors

Jrue Holiday cashed in a season-high 37 points to power the Milwaukee Bucks to a second straight win at home via a 130-122 beating of the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

Scorching hot Holiday

Holiday bettered his previous season-high of 35 points that he made just last Monday night when he also starred in Milwaukee’s 132-119 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Holiday added six rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block in a splendid 37 minutes of action. Interestingly, the wily point guard came up with his best scoring game of the season without attempting a single free throw. Holiday went 16-for-26 from the field, including a 5-for-10 shooting from the three-point land.

Milwaukee’s strong start

Khris Middleton missed his 17th straight game, and Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out for the fourth consecutive game, and despite playing their second game in two nights, there was no slowing down for the Bucks.

The Bucks started the game like a house on fire, making eight of their ten attempts from three-point land to build a 44-34 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Raptors answered with their own 40-point quarter, dominating the Bucks in the second period to grab the upper hand at the half, 74-67.

Led by Brook Lopez, the Bucks regained their shooting touch in the third, where they outscored the Raptors 38-23 and took the lead for good, 105-97. The big man made four triples in the pivotal third quarter, where he scored 15 of his 19 points.

Oddly enough, Lopez was ejected in the final 6:40 after he was slapped with two technical fouls for getting into an altercation with two Toronto Raptors players. That would be his first career ejection.

Three-point barrage

The Bucks were almost automatic from the three-point land, where they went 19-for-39. Led by Holiday’s five, seven Milwaukee players made at least one three-pointer. Grayson Allen finished with five triples and contributed 25 points for the Bucks.

The Raptors were just 13-for-35 from the three-point area. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 39 points, while Gary Trent Jr. added 28. The two combined for a 10-for-21 shooting from deep.